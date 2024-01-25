The organisers of Penwortham Gala are looking to bring back the event's traditional procession.

The Gala, which runs over two days in June, is primarily focused on events and stalls on Hurst Grange Park over two days, with the procession along Pope and Cop Lane having kicked off events on the Saturday for many years.

The Gala was cancelled during lockdown, and since its return, has not featured a procession, owing to a lack of volunteers.

Marie Curran, Penwortham Town Council manager, said: "People got older during lockdown, people lost confidence, and also people have busy lives. So we've really struggled to get the volunteers we need. But it seems that the community really wants the procession back, so we're reaching out to community groups, schools, church groups, businesses, and sports teams, to see if they want to take part this year."

This year the Gala will take place on June 8 and 9. Anyone interested in having a conversation about taking part in the procession is asked to email: [email protected]

Take a look at the pictures below of Penwortham Gala in the past to see if you recognise anyone.

1 . 2019 Gala Queen Kiera Sullivan with Gala Princess Jasmine Houghton, Gala King Sam Robinson, and Gala Prince, Payton Vas-Moulding. 2019 Gala Queen Kiera Sullivan with Gala Princess Jasmine Houghton, Gala King Sam Robinson, and Gala Prince, Payton Vas-Moulding. Photo: NW Photo Sales

2 . Friends of Penwortham War Memorial in the 2018 parade. Friends of Penwortham War Memorial in the 2018 parade. Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales