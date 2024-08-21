Penwortham Beer Festival returns this weekend and here is eveything you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Penwortham Beer Festival returns this August Bank Holiday weekend and below is everything you may need to know about the popular community event

When is the Penwortham Beer Festival 2024?

The festival is on between Friday, August 23 and Sunday, August 25.

The opening times are: Friday 5pm- 11:30pm; Saturday and Sunday 12pm-11:30pm

Where will it be held?

The Penwortham Beer Festival will be held at Penwortham Cricket Club on Greenbank Road, Penwortham PR1 9QE

Penwortham Beer Festival returns this August Bank Holiday for its tenth anniversary. | Various

What can I expect?

Throughout the festival, casks ales, festival beers, gins, rums, ciders, Prosecco and soft drinks can be purchased from the site’s three bars.

Three BBQs will be running throughout the festival cooking a range of food including burgers, polish sausage, chicken, halloumi and vegetable flatbreads.

Meat or vegetable curries will also be available from 8pm on Friday and Saturday evening and pies throughout the weekend.

There will then be music across the weekend with a line-up featuring The County Pilots, James Christy, The Fourth Colour, Saraban, Connor Banks, State of Zen and The Old School Idles.

There is also a raffle

Is there parking?

The cricket club does have a car park but organises warn that this will fill up very quickly due to the volume of visitors expected.

Attendees also cannot park on Penwortham Sports and Social carpark so instead should park elsewhere in the local area in the vicinity of the club.

Is there seating?

Penwortham Beer Festival will have seating and gazebos for visitors but again, organisers say these are likely to fill up quick.

Attendees are allowed to bring their own seating and gazebos, as long as they are removed by the end of the festival.

Are children and dogs allowed?

Yes!

However children must be accompanied by an adult and dogs must be on a lead.

Do I need to buy tickets?

No, tickets are not required for this event.

Instead it is £5 cash on the door and this includes a programme and glass.

How do I buy stuff?

You can purchase tokens for £1 (cash only) and items are then priced with tokens (e.g. a pie is three tokens).

Tokens are not refundable but they can be exchanged for raffle tickets.