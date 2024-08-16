Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 81 roadworks beginning between Monday, August 19 and Sunday, August 25, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Preston and South Ribble roadworks Preston and South Ribble roadworks starting between Aug 19-Aug 25

2 . Cantsfield Avenue, Fulwood What: Road closure Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] Long sided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection When: Aug 19-Aug 21

3 . Rear of 6-22 Lowther Street, Preston What: Road closure Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] Long sided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection When: Aug 19-Aug 21