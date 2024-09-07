A pedestrian has died after colliding with a HGV and a number of cars on the M65.

Police were called at 9pm on Friday after a man was involved in a collision with an HGV and a number of other vehicles on the carriageway between junctions 5 and 6 of the M65 Eastbound.

The man, in his 40s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorway has now reopen and being closed until 7.30pm.

The M65 has finally reopened this evening after closing at 9pm last night | National World

Sgt Pete Fyans, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has sadly resulted in a man’s death and would appeal to anyone who either saw what happened or who has any dashcam or mobile footage to get in touch.

“I am very aware of the significant disruption closing the motorway will have caused but I hope people will understand why we have needed to do this as we dealt with what was an extremely complex and traumatic incident and I would like to thank people for their co-operation and understanding.”

If you have any footage or information, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting log 1512 of september 6.

Witnesses can also email our Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]