Parents and children stuck inside Lancashire play centre after truck takes down power line

Parents and children were not allowed to leave a popular soft play centre in Lancashire after a truck crashed into a power line.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 2:06 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th October 2021, 2:08 pm

Firefighters were called to Jollie's Barn in Mere Brow following an incident at approximately 12.30pm today (October 7).

It was reported a truck had "taken out the live power cable over the car park," causing a "severe power issue".

"Due to the safety of our customers and staff no one is able to leave the Barn at this time," a spokesman for Jollie's Barn said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Firefighters were called to reports a truck had crashed into a power line outside Jollie's Barn in Mere Brow.

"We will keep you updated."

Read More

Read More
Crews tackle chimney fire in Preston

Responding to a comment on social media, staff confirmed everyone was "ok and safe" but "a bit shaken up".

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The collision resulted in an electrical cable falling down into a car park outside a commercial premises.

"Firefighters put a cordon in place and monitored the scene whilst awaiting the arrival of the electricity board.

"Electricity North West are currently in attendance working to earth the live cable."

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.

ParentsLancashire