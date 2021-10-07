Parents and children stuck inside Lancashire play centre after truck takes down power line

Firefighters were called to Jollie's Barn in Mere Brow following an incident at approximately 12.30pm today (October 7).

It was reported a truck had "taken out the live power cable over the car park," causing a "severe power issue".

"Due to the safety of our customers and staff no one is able to leave the Barn at this time," a spokesman for Jollie's Barn said.

Firefighters were called to reports a truck had crashed into a power line outside Jollie's Barn in Mere Brow.

"We will keep you updated."

Responding to a comment on social media, staff confirmed everyone was "ok and safe" but "a bit shaken up".

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The collision resulted in an electrical cable falling down into a car park outside a commercial premises.

"Firefighters put a cordon in place and monitored the scene whilst awaiting the arrival of the electricity board.

"Electricity North West are currently in attendance working to earth the live cable."