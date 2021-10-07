Parents and children stuck inside Lancashire play centre after truck takes down power line
Parents and children were not allowed to leave a popular soft play centre in Lancashire after a truck crashed into a power line.
Firefighters were called to Jollie's Barn in Mere Brow following an incident at approximately 12.30pm today (October 7).
It was reported a truck had "taken out the live power cable over the car park," causing a "severe power issue".
"Due to the safety of our customers and staff no one is able to leave the Barn at this time," a spokesman for Jollie's Barn said.
"We will keep you updated."
Responding to a comment on social media, staff confirmed everyone was "ok and safe" but "a bit shaken up".
A spokeswoman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The collision resulted in an electrical cable falling down into a car park outside a commercial premises.
"Firefighters put a cordon in place and monitored the scene whilst awaiting the arrival of the electricity board.
"Electricity North West are currently in attendance working to earth the live cable."
