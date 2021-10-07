Crews tackle chimney fire in Preston

Emergency crews rushed to a chimney fire in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 7:26 am
Updated Thursday, 7th October 2021, 7:28 am

Firefighters from Fulwood were called to the scene in Cadley Causeway at around 5.40pm on Wednesday (October 6).

The fire involved a wood burning stove and flue liner.

Fire crews extinguished the flames using small tools, a fan unit and one hose reel.

They were in attendance for around 40 minutes.

