Crews tackle chimney fire in Preston
Emergency crews rushed to a chimney fire in Preston.
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 7:26 am
Updated
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 7:28 am
Firefighters from Fulwood were called to the scene in Cadley Causeway at around 5.40pm on Wednesday (October 6).
The fire involved a wood burning stove and flue liner.
Fire crews extinguished the flames using small tools, a fan unit and one hose reel.
They were in attendance for around 40 minutes.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.