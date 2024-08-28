Parched Peas Podcast: We are local lads ourselves and we make everybody feel special
John 'Gilly' Gillmore visits market legend Adrian Levesey who has been on the market for more than two decades.
A butcher by trade Adrian talks John through all his meats and specialities, the day-to-day life of a butcher and his Preston memories.
He tells of how the Market is 'old fashioned but good'.
And says: “We are busy but we make it busy. We are local lads ourselves and we make everybody feel special.”
The episode also explores the 'Fill The Frame' exhibition which took place at the Market.
He's joined by Abigail Lewis, a city artist, and Karen See, a model in the city, who have artwork and photos displayed at the market.
Karen also talks about her involvement in 'Preston Is My Paris', a creative zine and photography project which has spent 20 years documenting the stylish side of the city.
The Parched Pea Podcast is a collaboration between Blog Preston and the Lancashire Post, with Gilly exploring the people and places which make the city tick and will be available on Spotify, Apple and all other major podcast apps via Podfollow with new episodes being released each Wednesday.
The podcast has been supported by Preston Markets, where a number of the interviews were recorded, and Preston’s Business Improvement District.
To listen to the podcast on Apple click here and to listen on Spotify click here.
