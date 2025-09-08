A teacher who battered a special needs pupil has been banned from teaching permanently.

Gary Foster, 46, has been told he will never be allowed to apply to restore his eligibility to teach, after Teacher Regulation Agency (TRA) panel ruled that he was guilty of serious misconduct and had fundamentally breached the standard of conduct expected of a teacher.

What happened?

According to court documents, on December 5, 2022, Mr Foster, who was a teacher at Crookhey Hall special needs school near Lancaster, “man-handled a child three times and caused physical harm and distress.” A Police Report described how CCTV footage showed Mr Foster “grabbed (Pupil A) by the shoulder of his coat roughly and pushed him into the chair”, then “grabs him by the jacket and pushes him against the corner of the room near the door” and “(Pupil A) looks scared when he is grabbed”.

The Police Report then stated: “it appears he is hitting him against the wall repeatedly.” The Police report further confirmed that Pupil A had “not offered any violence”.

Foster was suspended by the school the following day, and following an investigation, subsequently dismissed. On December 10, Foster was arrested by the police, and the matter was referred to the TRA. He was convicted of battery at Lancashire Magistrates Court on August 31, 2023, and was sentenced to 10 weeks’ imprisonment and to pay compensation of £200.

Crookhey Hall School | Google

TRA ruling

The TRA panel met earlier this year, and made their decision last month, though the report has only just been published. It said that there was no evidence that Mr Foster’s actions were not deliberate and no evidence to suggest that Mr Foster was acting under extreme duress, e.g. a physical threat or significant intimidation.

It continued: “The panel had seen no evidence that Mr Foster demonstrated exceptionally high standards in his personal and professional conduct nor that he had contributed significantly to the education sector.

“The panel considered that there was limited remorse on the part of Mr Foster. The panel noted Mr Foster’s statement in his email of 21 May 2025 that “I truly regret this incident and I hope the pupil involved has gone on to prosper within the school.” However, the panel was concerned by the contents of Mr Foster’s email of 11 June 2025 in which he appeared to be blaming Pupil A and/or attempting to excuse his own behaviour on 5 December 2022.”

Risk of repetition

Decision maker Marc Cavey said: “In the panel’s view Mr Foster has demonstrated little remorse and no insight into his actions, and bearing in mind Mr Foster was an experienced teacher in that setting who undertook regular training, the panel considered the risk of repetition of such behaviour by Mr Foster to be high.

“The panel decided that the findings indicated a situation in which a review period would not be appropriate and, as such, decided that it would be proportionate, in all the circumstances, for the prohibition order to be recommended without provisions for a review period.”

Mr Foster will is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.

Crookhey Hall School has been contacted for comment.