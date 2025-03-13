A Lancashire hotel and wedding venue has unveiled plans to build padel courts on site.

Bosses at Mytton Fold Hotel in Whalley Road, Langho, are seeking permission to “enhance the leisure facilities of the hotel as well as offering a greater opportunity to the local community with access to an increasingly popular sport.”

In a Design and Access Statement to Ribble Valley Borough Council, an agent for the hotel said: “Although the sport is growing rapidly, court provision in the borough is low. The nearest court provision is at Roefield Leisure complex in Clitheroe which serves a large area of the Ribble Valley, Burnley and further afield. The closest court after this is Preston and Lytham. This provides a significant opportunity to enhance the Padel offering and associated benefits to the area.”

How the courts woiuld be laid out at Mytton Fold | SPA Architects/RVBC

What and where

It is proposed that four doubles outdoor padel courts - constructed to international standards -would be built on a green space to the north of the hotel’s function suite.

The courts would feature a synthetic turf playing surface. The main court would have a blue polythene fibre finish to the court floor and green to the court surrounds. Enclosures would be made from glass and metal, with metal mesh fencing, which the agent states “are both visually unobtrusive and compliant with safety standards”.

Lighting and night play

Energy-efficient LED floodlights are proposed to allow evening play. The agent states: “These lights will be designed with directional shielding to minimize light spill and protect the surrounding environment. They will be a maximum of 6m high.”

Seating areas will be provided for players and spectators and the proposal includes soft landscaping around the courts to blend the development into its natural surroundings. Native shrubs and trees will be planted to provide a buffer and enhance biodiversity. No extra car parking spaces are proposed.

In conclusion, the agent states: “The courts will be an asset to the hotel and the wider community, providing a modern and inclusive facility for all. Through the analysis and issues covered in this report as well as supporting consultant reports submitted as part of this application, this development will provide a positive contribution to the existing business and the wider Ribble Valley Borough. The proposal will provide a positive public, economic, health and leisure benefit to the local area It will provide economic investment which will result in the continued employment and tourism.”

A decision will be made by Ribble Valley Borough Council planning chiefs in coming weeks.