Plans have been launched to build a 38-bedroom hotel on the car park of a Ribble Valley gastro pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses at The Eagle in Barrow, want permission for the facility on the underused pub car park - at a loss of 33 vehicle spaces.

They say that The Eagle has become increasingly popular for big events such as weddings, but there is no overnight accomodation. An agent for owners Fence Gate Ltd, which also owns The Fence Gate, and the Fence Gate Lodge, said: “The expansion of The Eagle through the addition of a hotel represents a significant opportunity to boost the area’s economic prospects and long-term prosperity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eagle at Barrow | Google

The application Site extends to 0.42ha and the application proposes the erection of a two-storey, 38-bed hotel development. There is no spa, leisure, restaurant, function rooms or conferencing facilities within the proposed hotel, because food will be available at The Eagle.

Fourteen rooms will be located at ground floor level and 14 on the first floor, each with an ensuite bathroom. A central corridor will provide access to these bedrooms at each level. At ground level, a reception office, desk and seating area are to be located by the main entrance to the building, as well as guest toilets. A porte-cochere covered vehicular entranceway is proposed at the main entrance.

It is proposed that the building would be finished in white painted textured render with stone plinths, and a blue slate roof to match the main public house materiality.

An artist's impression of how the hotel would look at The Eagle, Barrow | Frank Belshaw/RVBC

Car parking

The agent states: “The existing public house and proposed hotel will effectively work as a single entity, with patrons visiting both enterprises in a single visit. The two establishments will share 78 parking bays, including eight accessible and two EV charging spaces.” Also proposed immediately outside the hotel building are six cycle stand spaces and a new pedestrian access is proposed from Clitheroe Road and will lead to the hotel’s front entrance via a marked pedestrian crossing.

A decision will be made in coming weeks by Ribble Valley Borough Council.