Preston's first indoor padel courts now taking bookings

Preston’s first indoor padel sports facility is now well up and running.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just Padel has opened in the former Staples and, later, Office Outlet building at the junction of Corporation Street and Ringway. The unit has stood empty since the latter business closed in 2019.

According to the Visit Preston website, the venue is now taking court bookings for a sport - similar to tennis - that has been descried - as one of the world’s fastest growing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It reads: “Whether you're a seasoned pro or a padel newbie, come along and enjoy an inclusive fun environment for players of all abilities.

“Offering state-of-the-art padel courts, professional coaching, and a friendly community of players, their facilities are designed to deliver an excellent playing experience, complete with high quality equipment, comfortable amenities, and a welcoming vibe.”

The courts are also available for birthday parties, corporate events, team building activities or other special occasions.

How do you play Padel?

According to the Lawn Tennis Association, which regulates padel, the game’s courts have walls, so shots can be played off them – like in squash. Players can "find wicked angles and creative shots to beat your opponents”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When a ball is served, it must bounce once on the floor and then be hit underarm - but first and second serves still apply, as they would in tennis. The ball is deemed “out” if it hits a wall before touching the ground.

The scoring system is almost identical to tennis and a set is won when a team wins six games - and there is at least two games difference. Otherwise, the set is decided by a tie-break. Matches are the best of three sets.

Padel courts are designed for four players and are roughly 25 percent smaller than a tennis court. The speed of the game makes singles play difficult - hence why most padel matches are played as doubles, the LTA says.

The bat used in padel is smaller than a tennis racket, but weighs a little more, because it has a much thicker body and no strings. The ball appears similar to a tennis ball, but has slightly less pressure, meaning it will rebound off the walls slower and so helping give players more time to hit their shots.