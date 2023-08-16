News you can trust since 1886
Fire breaks out at wine bar in Preston city centre as public urged to stay away

The public were urged to stay away after a fire broke out at a property in Preston city centre.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th Aug 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 14:58 BST

Four fire engines from Preston, Fulwood and Penwortham were called to an incident at a “domestic property” in Mount Street at around 12.45pm on Wednesday (August 16).

The aerial ladder platform from Preston also attended the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

Hartleys Wine Bar took to social media after the fire broke out to urge the public to stay away.

“We’re [on] fire. Please stay away,” a spokesman said.

