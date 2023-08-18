The marked vehicle was damaged while it was parked outside the police station in Ainsworth Street at around 11.30am on Thursday, August 17.

The rear driver’s side window was smashed, leaving the vehicle unroadworthy for the foreseeable future until it is repaired.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable and means that we are now hindered in responding and serving our communities.”

Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him after a police car was damaged in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

It is believed the man was in the company of another man, and they boarded the number 1 Blackburn to Bolton bus at 11.42am.