'The wait is over' - Australasia restaurant is relaunching this weekend with a mouth-watering new menu
Australasia restaurant in Spinningfields is relaunching this weekend with a mouth-watering new menu, new staff and a new look.
For 15 years the restaurant, located at 1 The Avenue, Deansgate, has been a haven for diners enjoying after work drinks, business meetings and a lot of dates.
The team teased a few dishes that will be available on the new menu including a seared spicy tuna, a 48-hour slow-cooked beef short rib with a sweet, umami glaze with spring wasabi mash and a decadent banana brûlée.
An array of dreamy cocktails will also be on hand to wash down the tasty food such as Cherry Drift described as ‘long layers of deep crimson cherry and Japanese plum wine create a stunning base, crowned with a silky cloud of coconut foam’.
Announcing the news on their social media feeds, a spokesperson for the business said that it was not a reinvention, but a transformation.
They said: “The wait is over. Australasia is relaunching on Saturday.
“New menu.
“New team.
“New look.
“New experience.
“New atmosphere.
“New bar space.
“Be among the first to step into our transformational space and rediscover the experience that has defined Manchester’s dining scene for 15 years.”
Diners can expect a menu rooted in tradition yet boldly modern ‘where premium ingredients meet open-flame cooking and immersive table-side moments’.
Reservations are now open and can be booked HERE.
