Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘Reimagined and more breathtaking than ever before’ is the tagline given to a popular restaurant’s realunch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Australasia restaurant in Spinningfields is relaunching this weekend with a mouth-watering new menu, new staff and a new look.

For 15 years the restaurant, located at 1 The Avenue, Deansgate, has been a haven for diners enjoying after work drinks, business meetings and a lot of dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'The wait is over' - Australasia restaurant is relaunching this weekend with a mouth-watering new menu. | Australasia

The team teased a few dishes that will be available on the new menu including a seared spicy tuna, a 48-hour slow-cooked beef short rib with a sweet, umami glaze with spring wasabi mash and a decadent banana brûlée.

The team teased a few dishes that will be available on the new menu including a seared spicy tuna. | Australasia

An array of dreamy cocktails will also be on hand to wash down the tasty food such as Cherry Drift described as ‘long layers of deep crimson cherry and Japanese plum wine create a stunning base, crowned with a silky cloud of coconut foam’.

An array of dreamy cocktails will also be on hand to wash down the tasty food such as Cherry Drift described as ‘long layers of deep crimson cherry and Japanese plum wine create a stunning base, crowned with a silky cloud of coconut foam’. | Australasia

Read More I visited Manchester's New York style restaurant Louis where bouncers place a sticker over your camera phone

Announcing the news on their social media feeds, a spokesperson for the business said that it was not a reinvention, but a transformation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “The wait is over. Australasia is relaunching on Saturday.

“New menu.

“New team.

“New look.

“New experience.

“New atmosphere.

“New bar space.

“Be among the first to step into our transformational space and rediscover the experience that has defined Manchester’s dining scene for 15 years.”

​Diners can expect a menu rooted in tradition yet boldly modern ‘where premium ingredients meet open-flame cooking and immersive table-side moments’.

Reservations are now open and can be booked HERE.