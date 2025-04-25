Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of an underground nightclub in Darwen is seeking changes to his operating licence.

Grant Mizon, owner of BVSMNT venue in Borough Road, Darwen, wants to be able to open until 3am on Friday and Saturdays. The current licence requires closure by 11pm, which he says is “not sustainable long-term.”

He said: “Extending our hours will allow us to continue responsibly, attract more visitors, and support the local economy, while maintaining a positive community impact.” He added: “We believe that this extension is both reasonable and considerate to the community. Notably, Level One L1VE operates until 5AM, and 303 Drinkery remains open until 3AM, with no issues reported. Therefore, a 3AM closing time is a very reasonable request.”

Mr Mizon said he has proved his ability to operate responsibly with later hours, with four instances of Temporary Event Notices running “smoothly and successfully, with zero complaints”. On one occasion - New Years Eve - the venue did operate until 3am.

BVSMN operates in the basement of this former Mill in Darwen | Google

Noise

Mr Mizon said: “In the nine months of operation, we have not received any formal complaints regarding noise or disturbances. The only complaint, made in the first few weeks, falsely claimed that we were operating past 3 AM. We immediately invited Licensing to review our CCTV footage, which disproved the claim. Licensing officers subsequently visited and confirmed that we were in full compliance with our permitted hours, closing by 11 PM as required. Since then, we have maintained full compliance and have not encountered any further issues.”

He added: “We understand the concerns about noise and have gone above and beyond to minimise disruptions. The venue is located in the basement, which helps contain sound, and we have implemented soundproofing measures as required by the council. We use decibel meters at events and have placed temporary barriers outside the venue to direct patrons towards the town centre, preventing loitering near residential areas. We also regularly monitor sound levels at other local venues and have consistently found that our venue operates at a lower noise level.”

A decision will be made in coming weeks by Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.