Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new car park and construction compound is to be created to support a £30m upgrade of a key motorway gateway into Blackburn and Darwen, writes Bill Jacobs, LDR reporter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The additions to the borough council’s Davyfield Road depot will accommodate workers during the 16-month project to improve access to and from the M65’s Junction 5, near Guide.

This scheme, due to start imminently, will widen the motorways slip roads, install new “intelligent” traffic lights and widen the Grane Road and A6077 Haslingden Road, on either side of the junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn with Darwen Council is set to create additional temporary permeable car parking/hardstanding areas for 65 vehicles to be used by council staff, form a new construction compound for contractor Balfour Beatty’s staff, instal a welfare unit and erect a 2.4m high palisade fencing and gates around the new car park.

The works at the depot will replace a current area of grassland and require a number of trees and shrubs to be removed. Replacement trees would also be planted as part of a comprehensive restoration of the area within two years.

The grassed area at Blackburn's Davyfield Road depot earmarked for the new car park | LDR

The wider 0.8 acre site has historically been used as offices, a depot for frontline staff and for car parking. Commercial/civic land uses surround to three sides with a railway embankment positioned immediately to the west. The welfare block would be positioned to the west of the depot building in support of the compound area. The fencing would be of a palisade style and the car park surfaced in permeable gravel.

The works at the depot of Davyfield Road in Guide were approved by Blackburn with Darwen Council’s planning committee when it met on Thursday night.