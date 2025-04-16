Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been launched to open a new micropub in Blackburn.

Gary Doyle has applied to Blackburn with Darwen Council to change the use of 14D Pinewood from a shop, along with internal works. The site, which is currently empty, is part of Holly Tree Shopping Centre, a double-stored building within a terraced block, with flats above.

Mr Doyle intends to call the micropub the Hollytree Tap, and in a planning statement sats there is a “clear demand” for the venture in the area. He said: “The premises offer a unique opportunity to repurpose an underused unit, almost three years empty, into a vibrant social hub, helping to support the local economy and encourage footfall in the area.

“Relocating the business to another site would risk losing the close connection with the surrounding community, which is central to the micropub ethos. By remaining local, the Hollytree Tap can foster meaningful relationships, provide a relaxed alternative to loud, late-night venues, and become an integral part of daily life for residents. The location fits with the tradition of other micro pubs in the surrounding boroughs. Situated in a small shopping district, nestled next to other small businesses. The pub's ethos is rooted in the community that surrounds it. Offering a place for people to come and socialise with local residents.”

14d Pinewood, Blackburn | google

Products

Mr Doyle states that he would be buying in and selling craft beers and lagers from local breweries, and only serving traditional bar snacks - no hot food is to be made or sold on the premises.

Capacity and opening hours

The capacity of the building is 50, but it is anticipated that there would be around 30-40 visitors at any time during the weekend, and less during the week. Mr Doyle, who would be running the business with his brother, would like to operate seven days a week, with the following opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 2pm to 10pm (last orders 9.30pm)m

Friday: 2pm-11pm (last orders 10.30pm)

Saturday: Midday to 11pm (last orders 10.30pm)

Sunday: Midday to 9pm (last orders 8.30pm).

Noise

Mr Doyle states that the closing times would be “modest” and that the micropub will have a “calm, relaxed atmosphere, with background music played at a low volume to enhance the ambience without causing any disturbance outside the premises”. He adds: “While we occasionally like to host small-scale live music performances, these would be acoustic or low-key in nature, and scheduled during earlier hours to avoid any late-night impact. With a maximum capacity of 50 people and no plans for external seating or loud entertainment, the overall noise output will be minimal.”

A decision will be made in coming weeks by Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.