Owner of Malcolm's Musicland in Chorley passes away
Malcolm Allen who owned and ran Malcolm’s Musicland for over 50 years passed away peacefully yesterday after a decade-long battle with prostate cancer.
The shop had been closed for the past few days citing family health reasons.
In an update this afternoon, his heartbroken family announced the news on the business Facebook that he had passed away.
The post read: “It is with immense sadness that we share the news of the passing of our wonderful dad and grandad, Malcolm Allen.
“He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 1st, after a courageous decade-long battle with prostate cancer, surrounded by his loving family.
“Malcolm leaves behind his devoted daughters, Lucy and Alice, and his cherished grandchildren, Joseph and Serafina.
“Malcolm and his shop have been a significant presence in Chorley for decades, and his passing has already been deeply felt by so many.
“We miss him terribly.”
The family added that they would share details regarding the funeral arrangements in the coming days.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Cancer Research UK in Malcolm's memory.
