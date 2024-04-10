Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A record store in Chorley celebrated Taylor Swift’s new album by commissioning an awesome window display made out of spray snow.

Wigan-based artist Scott Wilcock, 36, who works under the name Snow Graffiti, created the incredible mural at Malcolm's Musicland on Chapel Street.

It was commissioned by Malcom Allen, the store’s owner, to celebrate Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Malcolm said he was astounded when he saw the finished piece and the public’s response to the mural had been brilliant.

He said: “One father actually asked me if he could buy it. I said, ‘Yeah but it’s going to cost you about £600.’

“He asked me what I meant, so I explained he’d have to buy me a new glass window. He thought it was a poster!”

Taylor Swift announced her new album while accepting Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The 34-year-old explained that she had been working on the album for the past two years and that it would be released on April 19.

The window was created by Lancashire artist Snow Graffiti, also known as Scott Wilcock

Malcom said he knew of Scott’s work and he thought it would be a unique way to advertise that they would be stocking the album.

“I sent Scott an image of the album cover and asked him if it was possible, and he said yes,” he added.

“He’s done an excellent job. He had to work on the image back to front as he was working behind the glass which is unbelievable.

“We’ve had many fans visit the store to take pictures with the display as it’s something different.”

The incredible mural took Scott two and a half days to finish, and was completely freehand apart from the album’s title.

Scott said the hardest part of the mural was getting the colours right due to different shades of white and grey in the image.

“I'm confident with creating any portrait using snow spray, although I knew this one was going to be a challenge,” he added.

“White writing on a light background and with the shade of the portrait being dark makes little room for error.

“I also wasn't able to take a step back to examine the artwork due to working in a small space.”

The dad-of-three and ex-car mechanic first started creating artwork with cans of fake snow seven years ago.

The incredible mural took Scott two and a half days to finish

He turned his hobby into a full-time job in 2020 after his wife shared his work on social media, prompting friends to commission him.

“I love every part of the process in each piece. The planning, the challenge on how to create it and the reveal.

“Many people stopped to talk about the window, complimenting my work and asking to take selfies with it even before it was complete.

“The response has been amazing.”