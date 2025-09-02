A highly-rated vegan cafe bar has closed its doors - but will be ropening after some “big changes”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Herbarium in Great John Street, which served only 100 per cent plant-based products, closed yesterday.

The owners took to Facebook to explain the closure - and announce a new chapter - which includes a broader array of meals for the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “I’ve been told not to be so open, but I don’t believe there’s any shame in the truth. We have worked incredibly hard. The reality is that independent hospitality is struggling everywhere: overburdened, unfairly taxed, and too often set up to fail. We aren’t the first, and sadly we won’t be the last.

“But this isn’t the end of the story. We’ve chosen to start again — because there are 15 wonderful people who work here, seven small businesses who call this building home, and a community that we believe still needs what we do.We know we need to make some big changes, which is why we’re taking a short break to get everything in order.

The Herbarium, Lancaster | Google

“Our doors will reopen on Friday 19th September at 9am. When we open as our new business, our focus will be even clearer: gut health–focused food, a fresh grab-and-go fridge, everything homemade from scratch, and a big push on outside catering — all while keeping the inventive and unique menus you’ve come to love.

“As some have already guessed, we will also be broadening our offering to include vegetarian options, so that we can keep our space alive and continue serving our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to everyone who has supported us so far.”

Back story

The Herbarium opened in 2018, with the building previously occupied by Fawcett’s Outdoor Apparel and Fishing Tackle.

As well as offering food and drink, The Herbarium also offered a dedicated space for yoga and meditation. The business has been named as finalist in the Love Lancaster Business Awards, and its chef Petra Onaique, won Lancaster’s Chef of the Year Award in 2019.