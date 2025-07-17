Vegan Skincare brand Faceology taken out of adminstration by Lancashire retail group

A Lancashire-based retail group has taken over an eco-conscious skincare brand - saving 28 jobs.

Esselle, which is based in Rossendale, has acquired Agden Consulting, which trades as Facetheory, an online retailer of sustainable skincare products, following a sale completed by a pre-packaged administration process.

Established in 2013, Facetheory offers a range of eco-conscious skincare products used by a dedicated community of "Facetheory-ists". It has revenues exceeding £15m and holds several sustainability certifications, including B Corp and PETA.

The transaction will see 28 Facetheory employees, including its Central London retail store transfer to Esselle which is owned and backed by founder and retail entrepreneur, Suraj Lalvani.

Lalvan said: "We are thrilled to welcome this innovative brand into the Esselle family.

"We’re excited to scale innovative formulations, deepen our customer relationships and unlock new opportunities across the clean beauty sector. Customers can rest assured that all outstanding and future orders will be fulfilled without disruption, and Esselle looks forward to further engaging Facetheory’s loyal customers and community members."

