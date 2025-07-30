Droyt Soap Factory: Inside Chorley's oldest soap factory making traditional glycerine soaps since 1950
Take a tour of Droyts Soap Factory, which has been making traditional cosmetics since the 1950s - and is unlikely to ever move their business out of Chorley.
Old fashioned soap makers
The old-fashioned manufacturing company has operated from the same Victorian cotton mill since the 50s, and some of the employees have worked there for decades.
Alistair McCracken, the Director says: “We could have this company making the same soap on an industrial estate. In many ways it would be easier, but you would lose a little bit of that historical connection.”
How the soap is made
In the video above, watch how the soaps are made by cutting up huge blocks of coloured glycerine.
The factory, at Progress Mill, uses steam heating. It has a drying room, and a boiler which has been there since 1985.
Worked here since 1980
Dave Haydock, the Manufacturing Supervisor, started working at the factory in 1980, after leaving school. He says: “When I first started, we only made two types of soap, Audiclone and Yellow Rose. And now we're probably over 30 different types now what we produce.
But we can produce any soap for anybody really. If they want a certain colour or a certain perfume, then we can do it.”
Vegan friendly soap
Droyts has a rich history dating back to 1893 when it was founded as ‘The Victoria Fine Soap Works’ in Minsk, Belarus.
They use century-old methods, still producing highly moisturising glycerine soap, which is vegan friendly, cruelty free and suitable for all skin types.
Watch the video above.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.