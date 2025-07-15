Owner gives customer update on future of Bretherton Arms as beloved landlady announces retirement
Posting on the Bretherton Arms’ Facebook page a spokesperson for the business said that beloved landlady and landlord Lis and Paul Hampshire would be retiring at the end of the month.
It read: “A Bittersweet Goodbye... and a Big Celebration!
“As many of you know, our wonderful landlady Lis is retiring at the end of the month, and she and Paul will be handing over the reins of the pub they’ve worked so hard to turn into the warm, welcoming local we all love.”
Reassuring their customers that the pub would not be closing, the post added: “BUT DON'T PANIC!
“The pub is NOT shutting – we repeat, NOT shutting!
“A brand new landlord and landlady will be taking over at the end of the month to continue the legacy.
“Let’s raise a glass to Lis, Paul, and all the amazing Breathy Girls who’ve made this place feel like home.”
Many well-wishers flooded the comments to thank the pair and wish them well in their retirement.
A ‘proper send-off’ was then held for the pair on Saturday so customers could say goodbye and thank them for all their hard work.
