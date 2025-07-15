Owner gives customer update on future of Bretherton Arms as beloved landlady announces retirement

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 15th Jul 2025, 08:43 BST
The owner of a beloved Chorley pub have issued an update on its future as the landlady gets set to retire.

Posting on the Bretherton Arms’ Facebook page a spokesperson for the business said that beloved landlady and landlord Lis and Paul Hampshire would be retiring at the end of the month.

The pair will be sorely missed. placeholder image
The pair will be sorely missed. | UGC

It read: “A Bittersweet Goodbye... and a Big Celebration!

“As many of you know, our wonderful landlady Lis is retiring at the end of the month, and she and Paul will be handing over the reins of the pub they’ve worked so hard to turn into the warm, welcoming local we all love.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our Lancashire Post daily newsletter - it’s fun, It's free, it’s the LEP.

The Bretherton Arms on Eaves Lane reopened in 2023 with a refurb after a two year closureplaceholder image
The Bretherton Arms on Eaves Lane reopened in 2023 with a refurb after a two year closure | UGC

Reassuring their customers that the pub would not be closing, the post added: “BUT DON'T PANIC!

“The pub is NOT shutting – we repeat, NOT shutting!

“A brand new landlord and landlady will be taking over at the end of the month to continue the legacy.

“Let’s raise a glass to Lis, Paul, and all the amazing Breathy Girls who’ve made this place feel like home.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A new llandlord and landlady will be taking over the pub at the end of the month placeholder image
A new llandlord and landlady will be taking over the pub at the end of the month | UGC

Many well-wishers flooded the comments to thank the pair and wish them well in their retirement.

A ‘proper send-off’ was then held for the pair on Saturday so customers could say goodbye and thank them for all their hard work.

Related topics:ChorleyPubsFoodDrinks

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice