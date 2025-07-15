The owner of a beloved Chorley pub have issued an update on its future as the landlady gets set to retire.

Posting on the Bretherton Arms’ Facebook page a spokesperson for the business said that beloved landlady and landlord Lis and Paul Hampshire would be retiring at the end of the month.

The pair will be sorely missed. | UGC

It read: “A Bittersweet Goodbye... and a Big Celebration!

“As many of you know, our wonderful landlady Lis is retiring at the end of the month, and she and Paul will be handing over the reins of the pub they’ve worked so hard to turn into the warm, welcoming local we all love.”

The Bretherton Arms on Eaves Lane reopened in 2023 with a refurb after a two year closure | UGC

Reassuring their customers that the pub would not be closing, the post added: “BUT DON'T PANIC!

“The pub is NOT shutting – we repeat, NOT shutting!

“A brand new landlord and landlady will be taking over at the end of the month to continue the legacy.

“Let’s raise a glass to Lis, Paul, and all the amazing Breathy Girls who’ve made this place feel like home.”

A new llandlord and landlady will be taking over the pub at the end of the month | UGC

Many well-wishers flooded the comments to thank the pair and wish them well in their retirement.

A ‘proper send-off’ was then held for the pair on Saturday so customers could say goodbye and thank them for all their hard work.