Bretherton Arms: sneak peek of the Lancashire pub set to reopen this weekend after two year closure
The Bretherton Arms at Eaves Lane will reopen tomorrow (Friday, October 6) at 5pm with some repainting inside, new TVs and new garden furniture.
Delighted new operators Liz and Paul Hampshire told the Post: “Finally, the Bretherton Arms will be re-opening its doors this Friday, the 6th October at 5pm. We wish to welcome old and new customers back and look forward to becoming the ‘hub of the community’ once again.
"We have plans to host a quiz night and live entertainment, and will shortly be offering ‘home cooked food’. Follow us on social media for updates on what’s on and when.”
The pubs opening hours are: Monday – Thursday. 4pm to 11pm, Friday 4pm to 12pm and Saturday and Sunday 12 midday to 12pm.
Take a look inside.