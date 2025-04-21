'My heart goes out to the boy's family' - readers pay tribute to tragic teen who lost his life after M6 crash
Lancashire Police said emergency services were called at just after 12.15pm on Sunday after a Peugeot van left the carriageway between southbound junctions 34 and 33, near Lancaster, and crashed into a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
A 14-year-old boy who was a passenger in the van was sadly declared dead at the scene.
The boy's father, a man in his 30s who was driving the van, suffered serious injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.
Here are some lovely tributes left by readers:
Mackaela Johnson: “Thoughts are with the family and friends.”
Denise Charlton: “So sad for the young boy hope father recovers from this.”
Michelle Bailey: “This is so sad. My heart goes out to the young boy’s family.”
Vanessa Jones: “This is awful news thinking of the little boys family no one should lose their child rip angel.”
Joanna Bamber: “So very sad.”
Amanda Reynolds: “Heartbreaking.”
Diane Mardigra: “So sad.. r.i.p young man.”
Anne Rogers: “So very sorry for your loss.”
Anna Claire: “May he rest in peace.”
Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting log 0503 of April 20th. People can also email the serious collision investigation unit at [email protected].
