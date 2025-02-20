Our family has owned this Leyland shop for 66 years - but now it's time to sell up
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Costcutter in School Lane has been operated by David and Margaret Brindle for the last 50 years, and owned by the family for 66 years. They decided to sell up - for an undisclosed amount - in order to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.
According to property adviser Christie & Co, the shop has been acquired by an experienced regional operator who manages a collection of established stores across the region and plans to continue the success of the store and enhance the experience for its loyal customer base.
Mr and Mrs Brindle said: “Thank you to Anthony and Christie & Co for assisting us with this sale. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers and members of staff, wishing them all the best under new management.”
The acquisition was successfully financed by Christie Finance. Ben Youatt, Finance Consultant at Christie Finance, said: “I am pleased to have secured funding to help this regional operator grow and add to his existing portfolio. I have no doubt that this business will continue to be a huge success.”
Anthony Meadowcroft, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co who managed the sale, commented: “I am delighted to announce this sale. We ran a confidential sale process, welcomed multiple offers, and secured a strong sale price for our clients. I would like to wish the Brindle family all the very best for the future as they now enjoy time to relax. I would also like to congratulate the purchaser: this is a fantastic acquisition and opportunity to develop an already well-established convenience store.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.