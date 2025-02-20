Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular shop in Leyland owned by the same family for 66 years, has been sold.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Costcutter in School Lane has been operated by David and Margaret Brindle for the last 50 years, and owned by the family for 66 years. They decided to sell up - for an undisclosed amount - in order to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

According to property adviser Christie & Co, the shop has been acquired by an experienced regional operator who manages a collection of established stores across the region and plans to continue the success of the store and enhance the experience for its loyal customer base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr and Mrs Brindle said: “Thank you to Anthony and Christie & Co for assisting us with this sale. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers and members of staff, wishing them all the best under new management.”

Costcutter, School Lane, Leyland | submit

The acquisition was successfully financed by Christie Finance. Ben Youatt, Finance Consultant at Christie Finance, said: “I am pleased to have secured funding to help this regional operator grow and add to his existing portfolio. I have no doubt that this business will continue to be a huge success.”

Anthony Meadowcroft, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co who managed the sale, commented: “I am delighted to announce this sale. We ran a confidential sale process, welcomed multiple offers, and secured a strong sale price for our clients. I would like to wish the Brindle family all the very best for the future as they now enjoy time to relax. I would also like to congratulate the purchaser: this is a fantastic acquisition and opportunity to develop an already well-established convenience store.”