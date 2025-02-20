Penwortham’s new Lidl store opened this morning - with some shoppers queuing from 6.30am to get inside.

Dozens of people were waiting with trolleys, eager to get inside the German retailer, when it the ribbon was cut at 8am by a local girl.

Many lived in houses off The Cawsey, and had watched the 1,334m² store be built. Theo Marcella, 12, was one of the first in line. He said: “We usually go to the Lidl in Chorley, but this is a lot closer. I love Lidl - I love how fresh the bakery is, the croissants, and they do a lot of the drinks I like. It’s so cheap too.”

Other people queuing to get in said they wanted the kudos of being able to say they were among the first to shop in the store.

Inside, special promotions and prizes were being handed out to shoppers, including free trolley tokens. There was also a range of fresh fruit and bakery items to try. The bakery is positioned right as you walk in, followed by fruit and vegetables. Fridges are positioned towards the back and either side of the shop.

By 8.30am, the shop was very busy, with some till teething problems being experienced by checkout staff.

In total, around 40 jobs have been created by the opening of the shop. County Councillor Joan Burrows said: “What a great store. It’s a great boost for the local area - for now and for years to come.”

County Councillor Jeff Couperthwaite added: “It will be fantastic for my local residents, due to the convenience of it, right on the main road.”

The store will be open from 8am–10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am–4pm on Sundays.