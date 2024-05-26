Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Issa brothers made their fortune from grassroots in Blackburn and now they want to dig them up to make thousands of burial plots, writes reporter Jamie Lopez as local campaigners tell the Hyndburn Lead why a new cemetery is neither wanted or needed

When plans to build a new cemetery were first announced by the EG Foundation in 2021, it sparked a fierce backlash and three years on, the prospect of the development remains but with no clear end in sight.

The foundation is the charitable arm of the EG Group – the business empire founded and run by the billionaire businessmen Mohsin and Zuber Issa, as reported by The Hyndburn Lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brothers founded Euro Garages filling stations from a single forecourt in Blackburn in 2001, and went on to operate across various countries before buying a controlling stake in Asda, all from a base in Blackburn. The Sunday Times Rich List ranked them as the fifth wealthiest in the North West, albeit with their estimated £5bn worth showing a drop of £50 million compared to last year.

They've caused upset locally with other development plans, however, including the building of five mansions on the outskirts of the town. Their latest fallout concerns plans to create the burial ground on land off Blackburn Road in Oswaldtwistle, between Blackburn and Accrington.

Variously named the Memorial Garden and Oswaldtwistle Cemetery, the proposal has proved hugely divisive. Plans were first announced in 2021, when the charity said it wanted to create a cemetery with 35,000 burial plots across 84 acres.

That suggestion was met with a significant backlash and subsequently withdrawn, only for the charity to return with a reduced proposal of 13,500 burial plots across 18.5 acres. No planning application has yet been submitted but a public consultation event was held in March, where those behind the plans wanted to stress they had listened and responded to previous feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billionaire brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa who own Asda.

Strong opposition remains, however. Many of those objecting point to issues such as traffic risks and the loss of Green Belt land. A separate public meeting, effectively organised in opposition to the plans by local councillors, took place weeks later and was left with standing room only as an estimated 200 people attended.

It briefly turned toxic when members of the EG Foundation were identified and asked to leave, initially declining to do so. A spokesperson later said they had only been there to observe and listen but were “made to feel uncomfortable and threatened” before their departure.

Rows about the plans have continued on social media and the development remains in limbo with a planning application expected but not yet submitted. If that happens, another public meeting is expected, as are protests and a strong opposition campaign.

One of those who have been heavily involved in the opposition to the cemetery is Peter Britcliffe. The father of Hyndburn MP Sara, he recently lost his seat as a ward councillor but continues to represent the area at Lancashire County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Britcliffe said opposition to the proposal had three main considerations – the loss of Green Belt land, traffic problems, and a lack of any need for a new cemetery.

He told The Hyndburn Lead: “Personally I think it’s an inappropriate area for a cemetery. I think we have got to move to protect our Green Belt. It’s also on a very dangerous road, we’ve had problems with speeding there for some years. The thought of 300 cars turning up for a funeral is just mind boggling.

“We also have 90 years of burial space at Accrington Cemetery so it isn’t needed.”

On the revisions made since the first proposal, he added: “The plans are smaller but the car park is still as big. I think residents are worried about this development. There’s been protests and meetings and I still haven’t found anyone that’s spoken in support of the cemetery. It’s not wanted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away from its consultations, The EG Foundation has publicly said little on the subject. Phone calls and emails from The Hyndburn Lead over several weeks went unanswered, with the request for an interview or statement still outstanding.

It does however have a website dedicated to the plans which answer some of the frequently raised issues. In the Q&A section, it says a “specialist needs assessment” has identified the need for Muslim burial spaces, that it will “welcome people of all faiths and no faith”, and that traffic reports are being prepared.

It also states there will be no call to funeral prayers or mosque on the site and that, contrary to some claims, it only expects to host four to five funerals per week.

Issues which have only been spoken about quietly are race and religion. Would such a backlash have been registered were this development not being proposed as a Muslim burial ground? That suggestion was hinted at in the statement the charity issued after the contentious public meeting eight weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “Having also reviewed social media feeds from other attendees, sentiments about this matter being too politicised and racial in nature are also not helpful.”

Cllr Britcliffe was dismissive about the suggestion of a racial element to the opposition, saying: “I think that is nonsense.”

He added: “I don’t think it [is a factor] but I will say the Issa brothers, they have on numerous occasions gone against the planning restrictions on them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not the first time councillors in Hyndburn have been critical of developments involving companies owned by the Issa brothers. Last year, Cllr Marlene Howarth was reprimanded by both council and her Conservative Party for comments made in relation to an application by the brothers’ property developer Monte Blackburn Ltd.

Cllr Howarth, the Conservative group leader, questioned why an application had been approved by officers rather than councillors at a committee meeting, adding “this stinks and needs investigating”.

She later refused to retract her comments or apologise when a planning officer complained that it was suggested she had acted improperly. Cllr Howarth was eventually reprimanded by the local authority which ordered she undertake training and rebuked by the Conservatives who demanded an apology be made to the party chairman.

In this case, those opposed to the scheme remain resolute in their opposition. Cllr Britcliffe said: “I’m still expecting that they will produce a planning application. I’m ready to fight with the residents against it.”