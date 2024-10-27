The Oswaldtwistle site proposed for the cemetery | nw

The billionaire Issa brothers charitable arm has submitted a new scaled down planning application for its controversial cemetery between Oswaldtwistle and Blackburn.

The new blueprint halves the size if he graveyard, reduces the number of plots by two-thirds and moves it to the North-West edge of the site near the M65 bridge well away from any houses.

The original proposal on 84 acres of land off Blackburn Road near West End Business Park on the outskirts of Oswaldtwistle was for 35,000 burial plots, prayer pavilions (comprising prayer halls and condolence rooms. an administration building), caretaker accommodation with a provision for over 660 car parking spaces.

The application was withdrawn in January 2022 after a wave of protest from nearby residents.

Now a new smaller one has been submitted to Hyndburn Council by the Issa Foundation – the charity created by Blackburn brothers Mohsin and Zuber who created the petrol forecourt giant EG Group and own the Asda supermarket chain.

The latest application – currently being validated by town hall planners – reduced the size of the cemetery to 45 acres, cuts the number of grave plots to 12,250 and proposes just 387 parking places.

It will have a single pavilion and as originally planned be open to burials for people of all faiths from the wider East Lancashire area.

The foundation hopes the reduction in size, re-siting and other changes will allay local people’s fears but Hyndburn Council Conservative group leader Cllr Zak Khan said he and residents in his St Oswald’s ward remained ‘adamantly opposed’ to the project.

A spokesman for the Issa Foundation said: “We are pleased to announce the submission of a planning application for the creation of a memorial garden, including a cemetery and pavilion, located on Blackburn Road.

“This marks a significant milestone in the foundation’s mission to create a final resting place that embodies serenity, respect, and natural beauty.

“The decision to move forward with this application follows a period of successful public engagement and consultation with the local planning authority.

“The feedback provided by residents, the local authority and from our team of planning professionals, has been invaluable in re-shaping the final design.

“The proposed memorial garden will offer a peaceful and tranquil environment where friends and families can visit their loved ones in a calming, reflective setting.

“While this cemetery would address a Muslim need it would be open to people of all faiths.

“The memorial garden will feature well-maintained grounds, uniform graves, and a harmonious blend of evolving natural beauty. The inclusion of a pavilion will further enhance the memorial garden’s welcoming atmosphere, providing a space for reflection and contemplation.

“”The changes already made to the original plan reflect the feedback from both the local community and the local authority.

“The Issa Foundation believes that this memorial garden will not only meet the needs of those seeking a peaceful final resting place for their loved ones but will also serve as a beautiful green space for the wider community.”

Cllr Khan said: “I remain adamantly opposed to this cemetery.

“We don’t want it. We don’t need it.

“The people of Oswaldtwistle are in a state of anxiety and upset at these proposals.

“If the Issa Foundation thinks it’s public engagement has been successful they are exceptionally misguided.

“Reducing the size of this cemetery does not make it any more acceptable.”