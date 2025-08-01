Oswaldtwistle Mills is to host its first ever stage at Ossyfest 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning home and lifestyle centre will debut as an official venue at popular music event Ossyfest 2025.

In partnership with Angelica's Tearoom, Oswaldtwistle Mills will host a dedicated music area from 1pm onwards, adding a new dimension to this much-loved community event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oswaldtwistle Mills will debut as an official venue at Ossyfest 2025 | Pete Rooney Photography

Visitors can expect a mix of live performances in a relaxed and welcoming setting — the perfect spot to enjoy great food, drinks, and entertainment all under one roof.

Ossyfest, Oswaldtwistle's annual summer celebration, is a free-entry, family-friendly music and arts festival that brings together local talent, businesses, and festivalgoers for a weekend of fun, community spirit, and fundraising.

With events spanning multiple venues across the town, including pubs, cafes, and now Oswaldtwistle Mills, the 2025 festival will hope to top last year's incredible amount of over £10,000 raised to fund free music lessons for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mora and the Fabulous Wonderfuls. | Pete Rooney Photography

Nick Pitman, Managing Director of Oswaldtwistle Mills, said: “We're thrilled to be part of Ossyfest for the first time,.

“It's a fantastic opportunity to support local talent and be part of something that brings so much joy to the community.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to Angelica's Tearoom for a day of great music and fun, with donations welcome!”

The event which raises money for charity, will be held on Saturday, August 9.

You can see more about Oswaldtwistle Mills and their vast range of items here