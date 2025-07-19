A group of Chinese visitors have been soaking up Lancashire hospitality.

A coach party of Chinese tourists from the Glasgow Chinese Women's Association has just returned home with wonderful memories of the red rose county, after a successful visit to Oswaldtwistle Mills and the surrounding countryside.

Organised by Caledonian Travel, the group enjoyed a packed itinerary including shopping, local cuisine, and a scenic guided tour through the beautiful countryside nearby in Ribble Valley and Pendle.

Chinese tourists have already significantly boosted income at known attractions such as the Lake District and the historic city of Lancaster.

Coach trip to Oswaldtwistle Mills | Oswaldtwistle Mills

Nick Pitman, Managing Director of Oswaldtwistle Mills, said: "It was an absolute pleasure to welcome our guests from the Chinese Women's Association. We're proud to be a gateway to the beauty, culture, and hospitality of East Lancashire. We're delighted with how well it went, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive."

The group spent time browsing the historic mill's shops, enjoying delicious food and drink, and soaking in the picturesque views of the Lancashire countryside. Several visitors even expressed interest in returning with friends and family in the future.

Oswaldtwistle Mills continues to see a surge in popularity, with coach bookings up 50 per cent compared to last year. So far in 2025, the Coach Tourism Team — Barbara Banks, Lisa Carruthers, Claire O'Grady, and advisor Peter Hargreaves — has booked over 600 coaches from all corners of the UK.