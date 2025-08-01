Meet 22 cute July babies born at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 1st Aug 2025, 13:07 BST
It’s August on Saturday which means we have one last adorable batch of July babies to show you.

Take a look a some 22 cute babies born in July at Royal Preston Hospital.

Arlo-Jackson Christopher Gaskell, born July 27 at 14.45, weighing 7lb 10oz to Chloe McFarland and Michael Gaskell from Preston.

1. Arlo-Jackson Christopher Gaskell

Arlo-Jackson Christopher Gaskell, born July 27 at 14.45, weighing 7lb 10oz to Chloe McFarland and Michael Gaskell from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Oliver Barnes, born July 22 at 21.52, weighing 8lb to Rebecca Cooper and Andrew Barnes from Preston.

2. Oliver Barnes

Oliver Barnes, born July 22 at 21.52, weighing 8lb to Rebecca Cooper and Andrew Barnes from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Zeya Noor Naveed, born July 27 at 4.26, weighing 5lb to Nayhale and Zaynab Hasan from Preston.

3. Zeya Noor Naveed

Zeya Noor Naveed, born July 27 at 4.26, weighing 5lb to Nayhale and Zaynab Hasan from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Alvyn Phillip Oliver Bithell, born July 27 at 10.40, weighing 8lb 14oz to Rick and Lorna Bithell from Chorley.

4. Alvyn Phillip Oliver Bithell

Alvyn Phillip Oliver Bithell, born July 27 at 10.40, weighing 8lb 14oz to Rick and Lorna Bithell from Chorley. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice