Take a look a some 22 cute babies born in July at Royal Preston Hospital.
1. Arlo-Jackson Christopher Gaskell
Arlo-Jackson Christopher Gaskell, born July 27 at 14.45, weighing 7lb 10oz to Chloe McFarland and Michael Gaskell from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Oliver Barnes
Oliver Barnes, born July 22 at 21.52, weighing 8lb to Rebecca Cooper and Andrew Barnes from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Zeya Noor Naveed
Zeya Noor Naveed, born July 27 at 4.26, weighing 5lb to Nayhale and Zaynab Hasan from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Alvyn Phillip Oliver Bithell
Alvyn Phillip Oliver Bithell, born July 27 at 10.40, weighing 8lb 14oz to Rick and Lorna Bithell from Chorley. Photo: Neil Cross
