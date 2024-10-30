As someone who grew up watching Urban Legend, Scream and Final Destination type movies, I am a fan of a gory horror rather than a ‘jump out of your seat’ one.

It was only by chance last year I came across a scary looking Art the Clown aka the Terrifier while scrolling through deciding what to watch and thought I would give it a go.

That is not Santa. | officialterrifier3 Insta

Thinking this would be another run of the mill horror, boy was I wrong!

The demonic clown with mime-like qualities appears on Halloween night to wreak havoc and torture others.

Think Saw meets Hostel as mutilated body parts come thick and fast as the gore levels continue to rise with every killing.

The thing that sets itself apart from most other slasher movies is that the Terrifier ones show no-one is safe including the ‘hero/heroine’ introduced from the get go.

What American film director of all three of the movies Damien Leone does so well that I believe keeps people with a thirst for more is that he injects humour into an otherwise mute Art who uses mime to communicate. One minute you are scared of him, the next you are laughing.

How Art the Clown is usually dressed. | Signature Entertainment

After finishing the first movie and happy that I had been oblivious to the movies, I was excited to watch the second one to see how and if it would follow on from the first.

The second movie, without giving too much away, is set again on Halloween night but follows a different cast, bar one.

It delves more into a supernatural element of a brother and sister which is even more heightened in the latest installment.

Upon hearing that sick bags where provided in cinemas and people were fainting and walking out of Terrifier 3, as is human nature, you want to test it out for yourself and hopefully not faint or be sick!

With the first two installments having a Halloween purpose - I found it a tad strange that the third, while released before the spooky season, dressed him as Santa.

Even though I felt the latest movie at times did not realise where it was going with the plot, but rather to get one or 10 up on the previous movies’ shock levels it was still an enjoyable and ‘funny’ watch.

However one scene in particular which I wish had had a ‘warning, this next scene goes on way too long with way too much detail and is not for the faint hearted’, was THE ‘shower scene’.

No spoiler alerts, but let’s just say it involves Art with a chainsaw and making a ‘snow angel’ which caused me to wince a couple of times and will it to be over.

It was released in cinemas earlier this month and is already proving to be the surprise hit of the year, with Rotten Tomatoes even giving it a 77 per cent review and calling it ‘bloody fantastic’.

Art, played by David Howard Thornton has already become a new horror icon and the Terrifier 3 already has proven a big hit at the box office becoming the highest-grossing and the unrated film of all time.

Will I be watching the no doubt fourth and more than likely fifth murderous escapades of Art and his next victims? Yes, yes I will - though probably through hands partially covering my eyes.

Having exhausted most of the old school horrors this week and with only one Final Destination movie to rewatch on Halloween Eve, I think I will test Smile 2 out from behind the sofa on Halloween.