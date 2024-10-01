Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trip drinks have been dominating social media feeds lately promising to bring calm and balance into our busy and stressed lives.

Their marketing ploy is - instead of opting for a glass of red in the evening to relax you, reach for a CBD can of sparkling flavoured water which reaches the same desired effect devoid of the hangover the next day.

Reporter Emma Downey with some of the Trip drinks. | ED

The drinks will not make the drinker 'high' but it can make the drinker feel more balanced and calm.

This can typically take around 20 minutes to feel after the drink has been consumed, though the effects can differ from person to person.

The only CBD related thing I own is a candle so I decided to put the bold claims to the test and bought some of the flavoured stress relievers in a can.

Sold in most stores, I ventured to Sainsbury’s for mine. The price tag is quite hefty - a box of four cans will set you back £6, while one can costs £2.

Advertised as 15mg of premium CBD, no sugar and only 19 calories per can, I opted for raspberry orange blossom, peach ginger and elderflower and mint.

The CBD infused Trip cans. | ED

What is CBD and what does it actually do?

CBD is the non-psychoactive part of the hemp plant. There are claims that it may be able to relieve anxiety and stress.

As someone who is a self professed stress head, I did find myself mellowing out and felt a bit more relaxed than usual after around the 30 minute mark.

As some sparkling water brands can be quite bland (not naming any names) the drinks, which are all pale yellow in colour, have got a nice ‘kick’ to them in regards their flavours. The ginger one packs a punch straight away and made me feel like I was drinking a healthy drink to cure a cold - hot toddy minus the booze if you will and the raspberry and orange blossom was akin to a fizzy J20 fruit drink.

There are many other flavours to try including blood orange rosemary and lemon basil, but my favourite (so far) was the elderflower and mint which actually tasted like a mocktail mojito which refreshes your tastebuds.

But will I be permanently swapping my glass of red wine for a CBD infused Trip can - no!

Will I sometimes opt to relax at the end of the day/weekend with a CBD infused Trip can instead of a full bodied glass of red - yes!

Well played Trip well played!