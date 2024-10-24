Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As someone whose go to gin is a Hendricks and slimline it’s safe to say I like my drink straight to the point without the thrills but when I heard there was a parsnip flavoured gin (yes I did say parsnip!) on the market, naturally I had to test it out.

James Gin was founded by Top Gear presenter and former Lancaster Uni student James May.

The 61-year-old wanted to make a nice gin for his pub customers four years ago at The Royal Oak Swallocliffe, Wiltshire.

The first run was 1,000 liters, which sold out within a few days. The gin's success then led to it being sold in over 40 countries worldwide and online.

I was sent these three flavours with the following tasting notes:

American Mustard: Inspired by burger mustard, which May says makes America great.

London Drizzle: Designed to evoke the smell of rain on a hot pavement in Regent's Park, created with beetroot, lovage, bay, orange, and ginger.

Asian Parsnip: Based on parsnip, which has an earthy flavor, combined with Asian spices.

I gravitated towards the more ‘normal’ London Drizzle gin thinking this would be the one I would like best, but boy was I wrong!

I was informed that Asian Parsnip pairs well with a lemon garnish, American Mustard with a sprig of rosemary and London Drizzle with a slice of orange.

As someone who believes rosemary has no place in a drink, I cannot bring myself to add it, so I opt for a slice of white grapefruit instead.

Armed with my ingredients and London Essence tonic cans, I put all three to the test.

First up is the London Drizzle and it does exactly what it says on the tin. It reminds me of a lemon drizzle cake and would perhaps pair well with one.

It was a tad on the sweet side for my tastebuds so this would not be one I would be ordering at the bar.

Next up was the American Mustard. This was not for me at all as it had a spicy kick to the aftertaste alongside a strong taste of yellow mustard.

Third, but by no means least, was the Asian Parsnip one.

I expected more of a parsnip taste hence the name, but was pleasantly surprised to find this was not the case. It was not overbearing and had a clean, refreshing earthy essence to it which paired well with my basic tonic water.

If I were out at a bar and spied this gin I would defintely order it, and it seems I am in great company as many reviews from other customers highly rate this one as well.

The clear winner was the Asian Parsnip gin. | ED

Titling it ‘The Power of the Parsnip’, one person called it a fantastic and extremely flavourful gin which works very well in a Negroni cocktail and ‘would happily buy again and again and again’.

Another called it an ‘exemplary gin’.

If you would like to view James May’s full range of gins click HERE.