Who's The Daddy: Life is about making the right decision and moving on
Well it took me 17 years to figure this out but it took daughter #1 less than six months. Work’s just work, and if they don’t give you what you think you’re worth then find somewhere that will.
It took being laid off back in 2009 for the penny to drop with yours truly that, unless you work for the family business, you’re just a name and a figure on a balance sheet in office many miles away - and when the numbers suddenly don’t add up one day then you’re out the door.
Those who put their careers before their family are, quite frankly, lunatics. Your immediate boss, fantastic person though they might be and they held your hand though all the bad times, will be hunting for your replacement by the middle of next week if you dropped down dead tomorrow.
At work you are completely replaceable, at home you are not. There’s only one dad or mum. The burning martyrs who think “this place couldn’t function without me” are delusional. After you leave, you’re barely spoken of within a day or two and are forgotten once the newbie starts.
Daughter #1 handed in her notice at her first proper career job after just six months recently because it wasn’t what she thought it was, after going out and getting another one that was. Ballsy.
Those of us who started work in the 80s and early 90s had it drilled into us that we were lucky to have a job and should keep our heads down and get on with it, although thinking about it maybe that’s just journalism.This generation seem to think differently. They say that kids today (there, I’ve said it) should take advice off their parents about everything apart from work, because we’re not in Kansas anymore.Maybe it’s her grammar school education and first class law degree from a Russell Group university that’s given her this steely inner confidence. That all helps. But she’s always been like that, from her first part-time job aged 15. She’s had more moves than a tiddlywink, and always for a better work environment and more money.One time, she even did a two-month stint in a restaurant while she was waiting for a new job to start.Her sister’s just the same. Halfway though a degree and has a solid business plan ready to roll after graduation. They’ll both be picking out my nursing home by Christmas. Not long now!