Who's The Daddy: Life is about making the right decision and moving on

​It took being laid off back in 2009 for the penny to drop with yours truly that, unless you work for the family business, you’re just a name and a figure on a balance sheet in office many miles away - and when the numbers suddenly don’t add up one day then you’re out the door.

Those who put their careers before their family are, quite frankly, lunatics. Your immediate boss, fantastic person though they might be and they held your hand though all the bad times, will be hunting for your replacement by the middle of next week if you dropped down dead tomorrow.

At work you are completely replaceable, at home you are not. There’s only one dad or mum. The burning martyrs who think “this place couldn’t function without me” are delusional. After you leave, you’re barely spoken of within a day or two and are forgotten once the newbie starts.

Always move for a better work environment and more money.

Daughter #1 handed in her notice at her first proper career job after just six months recently because it wasn’t what she thought it was, after going out and getting another one that was. Ballsy.