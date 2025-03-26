Opening date announced for ASK Italian restaurant at Preston's Animate entertainment complex

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 15:02 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 15:08 BST
An opening date has been announced for a new Italian restaurant in Preston.

ASK Italian will joining Taco Bell and Argento Lounge in Preston's newly-opened Animate leisure complex next month.

ASK Italian will be opening a restaurant at Preston's Animate next month.placeholder image
ASK Italian will be opening a restaurant at Preston's Animate next month. | ASK Italian/Adobe

On the ASK Italian website it reads: “Your favourite new restaurant will be opening its doors in April 2025.

“We’ll be bringing everything you know and love about ASK Italian, from our fresh pasta to stone-baked pizzas.

“There’s something on our menu for everyone to enjoy.”

ASK Italian restaurant will open at Preston's new entertainment complex, Animate.placeholder image
ASK Italian restaurant will open at Preston's new entertainment complex, Animate. | National World

Are there any other ASK Italian restaurants?

ASK Italian has over 60 restaurants located nationwide, including sites in Manchester, Liverpool and Warrington.

What type of food will the new restaurant be serving up?

Think travelling to Italy, without leaving Preston.

Pasta dishes will include:

  • Spaghetti al Pomodoro, Fettuccine Bolognese, Linguine Carbonara.
  • Mushroom Ragu Pappardelle, Spicy Sausage & \'Nduja Tagliatelle, Seafood Linguine.
  • Burrata and Pancetta Carbonara.
  • A hearty beef and red wine ragu.

Classic Pizzas such as Margherita, Calzone Spicy Carne.

Other options will include Mushroom Risotto and Chicken Milanese Burger.

Desserts:

Baked Chocolate Gnocchi and Tiramisu will be on order for those with a sweet tooth.

Ask Italian is due to on Thursday, 3 April.

