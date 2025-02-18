All the restaurant opening dates we know so far at Preston's 'Animate' cinema complex
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mexican-inspired Taco Bell will welcome its first diners on Thursday ahead of the ribbon-cutting moment that will mark the opening of the £45.8m Preston City Council development.
That ceremonial duty falls to Wallace and Gromit creator – and proud Prestonian – Nick Park, who will arrive in the city just days after scooping two BAFTAs for his much-loved duo’s first outing in 16 years, “Vengeance Most Fowl”.
Having unveiled a top-secret piece of artwork at around 3pm as part of an afternoon of celebrations, Nick will later declare the flagship Arc Cinema officially open for its VIP launch night. The venue will open to the general public the following day.
>>>'Keep 'em peeled, Preston': mayor wants help in hunt for 'terrifying' suspect - but is all as it seems?
As the Post has previously revealed, Animate is opening in phases, meaning it will be May at the earliest before all of the outlets so far signed up for a space in the two-storey building are in operation.
With cafe-bar Argento Lounge becoming the first of the nine units to start trading earlier this month, the double opening of the cinema and Taco Bell on Thursday will see a third of the complex up and running on the day it officially launches.
The Hollywood Bowl is now understood to have a firm opening of the first week of March, followed by the Ask Italian restaurant in early April, the Mad Giant Food Hall of street food businesses towards the end of that month and the Cosmo World Buffet early in May. There remains no estimated date for the opening of the Las Iguanas restaurant.
The city council is also still trying to attract a tenant for a unit reserved for a competitive social activity such as an escape room.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.