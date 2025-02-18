All the restaurant opening dates we know so far at Preston's 'Animate' cinema complex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The second eatery at Preston’s new Animate cinema and leisure complex will open on the day of the attraction’s official launch later this week, the Lancashire Post understands.

Mexican-inspired Taco Bell will welcome its first diners on Thursday ahead of the ribbon-cutting moment that will mark the opening of the £45.8m Preston City Council development.

Taco Bell will be trading in time for the official launch of Animate in Preston | National World/Taco Bell (inset)

That ceremonial duty falls to Wallace and Gromit creator – and proud Prestonian – Nick Park, who will arrive in the city just days after scooping two BAFTAs for his much-loved duo’s first outing in 16 years, “Vengeance Most Fowl”.

Having unveiled a top-secret piece of artwork at around 3pm as part of an afternoon of celebrations, Nick will later declare the flagship Arc Cinema officially open for its VIP launch night. The venue will open to the general public the following day.

As the Post has previously revealed, Animate is opening in phases, meaning it will be May at the earliest before all of the outlets so far signed up for a space in the two-storey building are in operation.

With cafe-bar Argento Lounge becoming the first of the nine units to start trading earlier this month, the double opening of the cinema and Taco Bell on Thursday will see a third of the complex up and running on the day it officially launches.

The Hollywood Bowl is now understood to have a firm opening of the first week of March, followed by the Ask Italian restaurant in early April, the Mad Giant Food Hall of street food businesses towards the end of that month and the Cosmo World Buffet early in May. There remains no estimated date for the opening of the Las Iguanas restaurant.

The city council is also still trying to attract a tenant for a unit reserved for a competitive social activity such as an escape room.