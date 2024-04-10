Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brand-new Aldi store will be opening its doors to customers in Preston later this month with the help of a GB star.

The grand opening will see Team GB star Josie Knight cutting the red ribbon and giving bags of fresh fruit and veg to the first 30 customers.

The supermarket giant will be opening the store on Trident Retail Park, Port Way, on Thursday, April 25, at 8am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team GB star and bronze medallist Josie Knight will be cutting the red ribbon and giving bags of fresh fruit and veg to the first 30 customers. The new store will replace the existing Aldi on Corporation Street and will be run by store manager Liam Morris, along with a team of 40 colleagues

It will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, the award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Team GB star Josie Knight

Aldi’s legendary Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday.

READ MORE:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi Store Manager Liam Morris said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Port Way. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Josie Knight join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Cycling star Josie added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Port Way to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].

The new store will be open:

Monday - Saturday: 08:00 - 22:00.

Sunday: 10:00 - 16:00.