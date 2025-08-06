Nine men have been sentenced for their roles in a violent brawl outside a pub following a match between Blackpool and Burnley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trouble broke out outside The Manchester pub on the Promenade on the evening of March 4, 2023 after the two clubs met at Bloomfield Road.

The court heard the pub was a designated “away” venue for Burnley supporters on the day of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Oswell and Callum Howarth were jailed for their involvement in a violent fight outside a pub following a match between Blackpool and Burnley | Lancashire Police

At around 7.20pm, a group of Blackpool fans gathered outside and disorder broke out between rival groups.

Tony Johnson, 55, suffered a fatal head injury after being punched during the incident.

In May, Jake Balmforth, 35, was jailed for five years after being found guilty of Mr Johnson’s manslaughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nine men sentenced this week were not involved in Mr Johnson’s death but had all taken part in the wider violence.

Jake Balmforth (right) punched Tony Johnson (left) during a clash between Burnley and Blackpool fans outside the Manchester pub on Blackpool Promenade on March 4, 2023 | Lancashire Police

They appeared at Preston Crown Court on Sunday having previously pleaded guilty to affray.

Two of the men - John Oswell and Callum Howarth - were jailed for their involvement, while the remaining seven received suspended prison sentences.

All nine were also handed Football Banning Orders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those sentenced were:

John Oswell, 51, of Royal Avenue, Blackpool - jailed for 21 months and given a six-year football banning order.

Callum Howarth, 31, of Boleyn Court, Dalkeith Avenue, Blackpool - jailed for 15 months and handed a 10-year football banning order.

Nicholas Schofield, 33, of Langroyd Road, Colne - 17-month suspended sentence and four-year football banning order.

Zak Bailey, 21, of Highfield Avenue, Foulridge, Colne - 15-month suspended sentence and four-year football banning order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Whiteside, 48, of Noyna Road, Foulridge, Colne - 15-month suspended sentence and four-year football banning order.

Jason Tattersall, 20, of Aylesbury Walk, Burnley - 15-month suspended sentence and four-year football banning order.

Joshua Ashton, 20, of Rimmington Avenue, Burnley - 13-month suspended sentence and four-year football banning order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonothan Lines, 33, of Millington Avenue, Blackpool - 12-month suspended sentence and four-year football banning order.

Reece Hutchinson, 20, of Briarfield Road, Poulton-le-Fylde - 12-month suspended sentence and four-year football banning order.

Det Chief Insp Andy Fallows, from Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This sentencing has concluded a long-running investigation which was launched after the tragic death of Tony Johnson.

“The nine men before the court all involved themselves in the disgraceful scenes outside The Manchester pub and have now been held accountable for their behaviour on the night.

“They weren’t involved in Mr Johnson’s death; however, they chose to get involved in serious disorder.

“My thoughts continue to be very much with Mr Johnson’s family and loved ones.”