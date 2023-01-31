When did Nicola Bulley go missing?

Nicola Bulley, 45, from Inskip, was last seen on a footpath by the River Wyre in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre at around 9.15am on Friday (January 27).

The mum-of-two’s mobile phone was later found on a bench near to where she was last seen, with her brown-coloured spaniel Willow also found close by.

Police want to speak to a 'potential key witness' who may have been in the area at the time Nicola Bulley went missing

An extensive police search was launched following her disappearance, with support from the fire service, dive teams and more.

Potential witness sought by police

Police on Tuesday (January 31) said they were keen to speak to a potential witness they believed was in the area at the time Nicola went missing.

He is described as a white man aged around 70, 6ft tall and well-built. He was also walking a small white fluffy dog on a lead.

Nicola Bulley was last seen on a footpath by the River Wyre in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre

He spoke to the woman in the area who found Nicola’s dog near a bench in the field before walking in the direction of Rowanwater.

If this is you, call police on 101, quoting log number 565 of January 30.

Supt Sally Riley said: “I must stress at this time that this remains a missing person inquiry and at this time there is nothing to suggest any third-party involvement in Nicola’s disappearance.”

An extensive police search was launched following her disappearance

What has Nicola’s family said?

Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell, speaking from the family home in Inskip, said he spent all of Sunday searching for the mother-of-two.

In a statement, Nicola’s family said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support from our community and would like to thank everyone for their ongoing efforts to help us find Nicola.

“The girls are desperate to have their mummy back home safe with them and your ongoing efforts have provided comfort to them whilst we await news on Nicola.

Police said they remain "extremely concerned" for Nicola

“We ask for anyone who thinks they may have any Information that may help the police find Nicola to please come forward and help them with their enquiries.”

What have Lancashire Police said?

Supt Sally Riley said: “We remain extremely concerned for Nicola and we continue to do everything we can to try and find her and to provide some answers for her family who are obviously beside themselves with worry.

“We appreciate there is also a great deal of concern in the local community, and we appreciate people want to help.

“However, parts of the riverbank are treacherous, and we would ask that nobody puts themselves in danger and that the police and partner agencies’ efforts to find Nicola are not compromised.

“If anybody has any questions or concerns, they are welcome to speak to officers in the area.”

What does Nicola look like?

Ms Bulley, a mortgage adviser, has lived in Lancashire for 25 years but is originally from near Chelmsford, Essex, and has a southern accent.

She is described as white, 5ft 3ins (1.6m) tall, with light brown shoulder-length hair.