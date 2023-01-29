Officers say a large public search has now been launched alongside an operation by emergency services in the area where she disappeared on Friday near to St Michael’s on Wyre.

But, with the area including the banks of the River Wyre, a senior officer said today: “We appreciate there is a great deal of concern in the local area and that people want to help, however we would ask that nobody puts themselves in any danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are following a number of lines of enquiry and are keeping an open mind at this stage about what has occurred.”

Nicola Bulley, 45, went ,missing while out walking her dog on Friday morning.

Police have renewed their appeal for anyone with information about Nicola’s movements or whereabouts to get in touch immediately.

Nicola, from Inskip, was last seen on Friday morning at around 9.15am on the footpath by the river off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre. She had been out walking her dog, a brown coloured spaniel. The pet was later found nearby.

The spokesperson said a “significant, resource-intensive search in the area has been ongoing ever since, with drones, search dogs and other resources being utilised. Our thanks to those continuing to support the police with the search, from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service utilising their staff and drone capability, Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue team and the North West Underwater Search Team. This search will continue today and in to next week.

A police underwater search team has been involved in the multi-agency operation to find Nicola.

“We are also supporting Nicola’s family and remain in close contact with them. We are keeping an open mind about where Nicola may be and a team of detectives are also investigating the circumstances around her disappearance and are following a number of lines of enquiry. We continue to ask for information about Nicola’s disappearance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, with light brown shoulder-length hair. She speaks with an Essex accent. She was last seen wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellies. Her hair was tied into a ponytail. As well as Inskip and St Michael’s, Nicola also has links to Thornton Cleveleys.

The spokesperson added: “We have also become aware that a large number of people from the local community have organised a search of the area and we would urge them to stay safe. The river and its banks are extremely dangerous and searching these areas presents a genuine risk to the public.”

Ch Insp Chris Barton, of Lancashire Police, said: “Nicola has now been missing for two days and we are extremely concerned about her.

The area next to the River Wyre near St Michael's where Nicola was walking her dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Firstly, if anybody saw her on Friday morning and has not yet been spoken to by police, or if anybody has any other information about where she might be, please get in touch with us straight away.

“Enquiries are very much ongoing and we have a team of detectives working tirelessly to establish the circumstances around her disappearance. If anybody has any questions or concerns they are welcome to speak to officers in the area.”