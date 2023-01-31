The mum-of two was last seen on Friday, January 27, at around 9:15am on a footpath by the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre.

The 45-year-old’s mobile phone later found on a bench near to where she was last seen, with her brown-coloured spaniel Willow also found close by. Police have said they are keeping an open mind about the investigation with the mother-of-two’s partner Paul Ansell describing how she has “two little girls that need their mummy home”.

An extensive police search continues but eager to help in desperate searches for Nicola, Stephanie Benyon has posted in online social media community Facebook groups about how the local community are able to help in the search for Nicola with walks scouring the surrounding area.

The scene on Tuesday morning as the search for Nicola Bulley continued

“As a community we are doing our best to try and find Nikki,” she said. “Walks will take place from St Michaels on Wyre up to Knott End-on-Sea. In the tennis club there will be maps of different routes for you to walk independently. We must stress that you should always walk with someone and never be alone. Any immediate sightings call 999. Any info call 101 Ref: 473 27/01/23.” The walk is arranged as an independent drop-in between 9am and 3pm and will be open for searchers daily.

Ms Bulley, a mortgage adviser, has lived in Lancashire for 25 years but is originally from near Chelmsford, Essex, and has a southern accent. She is described as white, 5ft 3ins (1.6m) tall, with light brown shoulder-length hair. Her hair was tied into a ponytail at the time of her disappearance and was last seen wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellies. Police have previously urged those carrying out their own searches to stay safe.

Chief Insp Chris Barton, of Lancashire Police, said: “We appreciate there is a great deal of concern in the local area and that people want to help, however we would ask that nobody puts themselves in any danger. “If anybody has any questions or concerns they are welcome to speak to officers in the area.”