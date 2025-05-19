Families looking for outdoor fun this May half term will find a new reason to visit WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre as it opens its exciting new Paddle and Play with a brand new wet play area.

Launching in time for the school holidays from May 24, families are encouraged to splash, explore, and play with the wet play area, den building, canoes, and guided boat tours.

The play area is part of a transformation of the centre’s popular Canoe Safari zone. Now reimagined as Paddle and Play, the area blends the excitement of water activities with a play space that offers something for everyone. Paddle and Play launches with a variety of exciting features, including:

Inground trampolines

A rain curtain activated by a hand pump

Tunnels to crawl through and explore

A toddler swing and slide

Water play perfect for cooling off in the sun

Visitors can still enjoy setting sail on a canoe safari or boat tour, offering a unique chance to explore Martin Mere by water and spot wildlife from the striking kingfisher to soaring marsh harriers while meandering through two kilometres of reedbed.

Then, families can sit back and relax on a new picnic area situated next to the water's edge, and enjoy a drink or snack from the kiosk (open weekends and holidays).

Nick Brooks, Centre Manager at WWT Martin Mere, said: “We’re thrilled to launch Paddle and Play as the latest addition to WWT Martin Mere. We aimed to create a space where children of all ages and abilities can play side by side while discovering just how fun and fascinating wetlands can be.

“From pond dipping and bug hunting to den building and moth trapping, Martin Mere is all about hands-on adventures in nature. Paddle and Play is our latest addition, keeping kids out enjoying nature”.

Paddle and Play is set to open from 9:30am until 5:30pm every day. Visitors can save 10% when they book