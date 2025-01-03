Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular Lancashire nature reserve is set for a big overhaul, after plans were given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Wildlife Trust announced in June that they wanted to upgrade the offering at Mere Sands Wood Nature Reserve in Rufford, including work to the cafe, a new play area for children, extra parking and new water viewing platforms.

But several objections were lodged with West Lancashire Borough Council, including concerns of over-development of Green Belt, over-commercialisation and buildings being too domineering over neighbouring properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, council officers recommended the committee approved plans, stating: “Whilst the proposed site is located within the Green Belt, the elements comprising the works are focused to the existing areas of built development or located within the wider site. It is not considered that harm to the openness would arise nor is it considered that they are of such a scale that would represent as overdevelopment.

“The works proposed are to support the Nature Reserve and the ongoing costs associated with running it. They will also aid in the visitor experience which overall supports the conservation and maintenance work carried out at the site both in the short and long term.”

Mere Sands Wood - Visitor Centre

Committee members agreed and now West Lancashire Borough Council have given permission to:

- Install a 15 metre squared “ornate” pagoda overlooking the lake “for special occasions”. No further details on the useage have been publically provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Install a natural play area including a mud kitchen and sand/water play area suitable for children under seven years of age. - Install a log burning stove as feature in the café as well as a pergola-style canopy “to reduce sun glare inside and allow an outside seating area protected from inclement weather.”

- Extend the existing gravel overflow car park, creating an additional 10 to 15 car spaces.

- Install two replacement disability-friendly viewing platforms at the waters edge for ornithologist and general public access.

- Install a 96m2 agricultural building to house equipment used to manage the woodland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Replace the existing sewerage treatment plant with a larger unit to accommodate the current volume of users. The existing system was installed for a small site office with no café or education facility.

- Install a new bat roost based on the same design as the tower hide (approximately four metres tall).

The Trust says work “is designed to complement the operation and accessibility of the area” and that all but the car park extension will have a “negligible impact” on surface water drainage.

About Mere Sands Wood

The area is made up of 105 acres of mature deciduous and coniferous woodland, wet meadows, lakes and sandy heaths. The name 'Mere Sands' dates back to medieval times when the area was on the shore of a large lake called 'Martin Mere'. Two marked walks are available to guide you with the green walk 2.5km in length and the brown periphery route totaling 4km in length.

The visitor centre opening times are 9am - 5pm. The car park is open between 9am-5pm except from Easter until the end of August where it remains open until 8pm.