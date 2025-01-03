Mere Sands Wood nature reserve gets green light for range of exciting new features - despite objections

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 14:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A popular Lancashire nature reserve is set for a big overhaul, after plans were given the green light.

Lancashire Wildlife Trust announced in June that they wanted to upgrade the offering at Mere Sands Wood Nature Reserve in Rufford, including work to the cafe, a new play area for children, extra parking and new water viewing platforms.

But several objections were lodged with West Lancashire Borough Council, including concerns of over-development of Green Belt, over-commercialisation and buildings being too domineering over neighbouring properties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, council officers recommended the committee approved plans, stating: “Whilst the proposed site is located within the Green Belt, the elements comprising the works are focused to the existing areas of built development or located within the wider site. It is not considered that harm to the openness would arise nor is it considered that they are of such a scale that would represent as overdevelopment.

“The works proposed are to support the Nature Reserve and the ongoing costs associated with running it. They will also aid in the visitor experience which overall supports the conservation and maintenance work carried out at the site both in the short and long term.”

Mere Sands Wood - Visitor CentreMere Sands Wood - Visitor Centre
Mere Sands Wood - Visitor Centre

Committee members agreed and now West Lancashire Borough Council have given permission to:

- Install a 15 metre squared “ornate” pagoda overlooking the lake “for special occasions”. No further details on the useage have been publically provided.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Install a natural play area including a mud kitchen and sand/water play area suitable for children under seven years of age. - Install a log burning stove as feature in the café as well as a pergola-style canopy “to reduce sun glare inside and allow an outside seating area protected from inclement weather.”

- Extend the existing gravel overflow car park, creating an additional 10 to 15 car spaces.

- Install two replacement disability-friendly viewing platforms at the waters edge for ornithologist and general public access.

- Install a 96m2 agricultural building to house equipment used to manage the woodland

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Replace the existing sewerage treatment plant with a larger unit to accommodate the current volume of users. The existing system was installed for a small site office with no café or education facility.

- Install a new bat roost based on the same design as the tower hide (approximately four metres tall).

The Trust says work “is designed to complement the operation and accessibility of the area” and that all but the car park extension will have a “negligible impact” on surface water drainage.

About Mere Sands Wood

The area is made up of 105 acres of mature deciduous and coniferous woodland, wet meadows, lakes and sandy heaths. The name 'Mere Sands' dates back to medieval times when the area was on the shore of a large lake called 'Martin Mere'. Two marked walks are available to guide you with the green walk 2.5km in length and the brown periphery route totaling 4km in length.

The visitor centre opening times are 9am - 5pm. The car park is open between 9am-5pm except from Easter until the end of August where it remains open until 8pm.

Related topics:Nature reserveObjectionsGreen BeltCafeLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice