A new TRUE CRIME TV series will document the murder of a Chorley man.

Liam Smith as found dead on Kilburn Drive in Wigan, close to where he lived, on the evening of Thursday November 24 2022.

The 38-year-old from Chorley was lured out of his home and blasted at close range with a gun by Michael Hillier, 39, who then poured the corrosive liquid, probably sulphuric acid on his face and body.

Liam Smith had a corrosive liquid poured over him as he lay dying, the jury heard (Credit: Greater Manchester Police) | GMP

Mr Smith, an electrician who had been living in Wigan, had had a “brief liaison” with former nail technician Rachel Fulstow, 37 at the time of trial, with a one-night stand in a hotel in 2019.

Fulstow, who had met Mr Smith through dating app Tinder three years earlier, was convicted of his murder, as well as a charge of perverting the course of justice following a trial.

She was jailed for at least 33 years.

Michael Hillier, 39, who had been in a relationship with Fulstow since 2021, was also found guilty of the murder, having admitted manslaughter.

He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years.

Killers Michael Hillier and Rachel Fulstow | GMP

The new TRUE CRIME, formerly CBS Reality series - Killers Caught On Camera will air season three on Thursday, April 10.

It will consist of 10 episodes - one of which will cover Liam’s brutal murder.

The unique series highlights how CCTV footage and other digital evidence have played a crucial role in solving murder investigations.

Each episode features cases from the UK and the US in which video evidence helped track down and identify the killer.

Criminal psychologist and author Dr Julia Shaw returns as the lead expert, providing psychological insights into the perpetrators and their actions as captured on video.

You can watch the TRUE CRIME 10 part series on Sky, Virgin Media and Freeview channels.