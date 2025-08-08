A car showroom could be turned into a spa and juice bar in a well-heeled Lancashire village.

Plans have been tabled with West Lancashire Borough Council for the change of use of 20 Springfield Road in Aughton, formerly known as Michael Pearce Ltd.

The proposals are for a spa with juice bar and corporate away day facility. The plans state there would be “minor alterations to (the) external appearance, including replacement of existing metal cladding and replacement of rear roller shutters with glazing.”

The applicant, Michael Pearce Ltd, states that to minimise any potential noise impact on neighbouring properties, the proposed outdoor seating area will be available for use by guests only between the hours of 9am and 5pm, adding: “Outside of these hours, the door providing access from the spa to the outdoor area will be clearly marked “Emergency Exit Only” and will remain closed to prevent unauthorised use. In addition, all outdoor seating will be folded away by 5pm to visibly indicate that the area is no longer in use.”

Aughton has risen to prominence in recent years, for its high-end restaurants, including three-Michelin Star Moor Hall, and The Barn and Solo, each with one Michelin Star. It’s also home to many multi-million pound properties and celebrities including Roy Evans, former Liverpool FC player and manager, and Les Pattinson and Will Sergeant of Echo & the Bunnymen.

Speaking to the Post in 2023, Councillor Rob Molloy said the area had become a destination for foodies, but offered much more. He said: "People are rightly very proud of the Michelin stars, but the village has other great places that serve food too, like the Dog and Gun, which is a lovely, friendly pub. There's also an independent coffee shop and an independent butcher, as well as a Co-op and other lovely and welcoming shops."

He added: "We also have some great green spaces - a town green, Gorse Hill Nature Reserve, some lovely countryside walks, and we're well-connected on the road and rail networks to Liverpool, Ormskirk and Preston, and beyond.”

A decision on the spa proposal will be made in coming weeks by planning bosses at West Lancashire Borough Council.