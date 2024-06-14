Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aughton, a village of 8,500 in West Lancashire, unbelievably has more Michelin stars than Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds put together.

Nestled close to Ormskirk and Scarisbrick, Auhgton is home tp the two-starred Moor Hall, one-starred The Barn, and one-starred Sō–lō.

This is why locals think Aughton is great As well as it’s traditional rooms, Moor Hall is now offering the chance to stay in its new garden rooms, which launch next month. But if you want to make the trip to check out the culinary delights available in Aughton, but can't find availability at Moor Hall - or want something less expensive - then here's some other suggestions for you.

Places to stay

A family of four or two couples can stay in 8 Heatons Bridge Road, Scarisbrick - an end of terrace cottage with off-road parking and a shared garden. It's fully kitted out with TVs, a shower room and full kitchen. Prices from £356 for seven nights. For more information and to book, click here

8 Heatons Bridge Road, Scarisbrick | google

Bluebell Cottage dates back to 1750 and is one of the oldest properties in Ormskirk, boasting an enclosed front garden and rear courtyard, it welcomes two well-behaved dogs and is sat directly opposite Ormskirk Parish Church, one of only three churches in England to have both a tower and spire at the same end of the structure. The cottage offers all mod-cons and is suitable for two guests, but be warned, the steep staircase might not be suitable for people with some mobility issues. Prices and availability here.

If you want something more modern, you could opt for the Upmarket Apartment in Claremont House, Ruff Lane, Ormskirk. This spacious apartment comes with two bedrooms, a flat-screen TV and a fully equipped kitchen that provides guests with a dishwasher, a fridge, and a washing machine. Prices from £153 per night. Click here to book.

Or how about staying in a real-life windmill? That’s exactly what you can so at Windmill On The Farm in the village of Holmeswood near Burscough. This unique base is laid out over six floors and offers accommodation for eight people. The windmill was constructed in the 18th century before being sympathetically converted into a residential dwelling during the mid to late 1980s. It’s next to Windmill Farm Animal farm for younger guests, as well as WWT Martin Mere, a fine selection of country pubs, a beautiful canal, Rufford Old Hall and Cedar Farm Galleries. Prices from £374 per night. Book here.

Right in Aughton are the Birches Brow Boutique Guest Rooms. Rooms feature accommodation with garden views, free WiFi and free private parking, and breakfast is provided. Prices start at £145 per night for a single person. For more details and availability click here.

In Aughton itself is the Miller & Carter Aughton by Innkeeper's Collection. Part of the Miller and Carter restaurant site, it offers accommodation for couples and families in modern, spacious rooms with Hypnos beds. All rooms are en-suite and some even have roll-top baths. Get booking here.

Miller and Carter, Aughton | google

What about glamping? Heywood Glamping in Drummersdale Lane, Scarisbrick, offers shepherd's hut-style lodges featuring one bedroom, a kitchen with a fridge and a microwave, and one bathroom with a shower and hot tub. For prices and availability, click here.

If a more traditional hotel is more your thing, then check out Briars Hall Hotel in nearby Burscough. Here you'll have access to a garden, a bar, as well as a concierge service. This three-star country house offers a 24-hour front desk, full-day security and free WiFi. Featuring family rooms, this property also provides guests with a children's playground. If you don't fancy a Michelin-starred meal, guests can enjoy a meal at the on-site family-friendly restaurant, which serves British cuisine and also offers vegetarian, vegan and dairy-free options. Book here.

Briars Hall Hotel, Ormskirk | google