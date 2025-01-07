New snooker hall and PS5 gaming centre planned for former dog groomers in Nelson

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 11:51 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 11:52 GMT
A new snooker hall could soon open in Nelson, if plans are given the green light.

Danielle Aitchison has applied for permission to change 63 Elizabeth Street, Nelson, from a vacant building to a Class E snooker/leisure centre. It was last used by The Dogs Den grooming business.

Plans submitted to Pendle Borough Council show that the building would also be used for PS5 gaming and it’s hoped that two full-time jobs would be created.

63 Elizabeth Street, Nelson63 Elizabeth Street, Nelson
63 Elizabeth Street, Nelson | google

Floor plans show that the ground floor would be subdivided to create an office, two toilets, two snooker rooms, and seven PS5 rooms. Upstairs on the first floor, there would be three more snooker rooms, and three more PS5 rooms. Sound-proofing insulation is proposed for the walls and floors between rooms.

There are no plans to increase parking provisions, with space for five vehicles remaining unchanged.

A decision on the proposals will be made in coming weeks by Pendle Borough Council planning bosses.

