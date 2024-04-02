Lancashire care home residents embrace competitiveness with games of pool

It's great to see some of our residents doing what they did before the dementia became part of their lives.
By Brian SandhamContributor
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 11:11 BST
We've taken a few different groups over to Ingol Labour club to play snooker/pool and it's quite amazing to how they are playing already.

They've become super competitive and even attemp the harder longer shots. They have a little social drink and wow what a difference this is making. We head back to the home all smiles.

